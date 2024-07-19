Double eviction in Bigg Boss OTT 3: Bottom 2 contestants names

This week, seven contestants are up for eviction and sitting on the hot seat

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th July 2024 12:04 pm IST
Bigg Boss OTT 3 nears finale: Bottom 2 contestants names
Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants Sana Makbul and Naezy (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is slowly sailing towards its final leg, and excitement is building as the competition heats up. Currently, 13 contestants remain in the game, but things are about to get intense with a shocking double elimination planned for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Nominated Contestants

This week, seven contestants are up for eviction and sitting on the hot seat:

  • Sana Makbul
  • Armaan Malik
  • Vishal Pandey
  • Luv Kataria
  • Sana Sultan
  • Deepak Chaurasia
  • Adnaan Shaikh

Initially, the voting lines were closed, and Bigg Boss announced that the audience would no longer play a role in saving contestants. Instead, the housemates were to decide who would leave. However, after receiving a lot of criticism, the makers reopened the voting lines.

MS Education Academy

The latest voting trends reveal that Lovekesh Kataria is leading the pack with the highest number of votes, followed by Sana Makbul and Vishal Pandey. Here are the current standings:

  • Luv Kataria
  • Sana Makbul
  • Vishal Pandey
  • Adnaan Shaikh
  • Armaan Malik
  • Sana Sultan
  • Deepak Chaurasia

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Bottom 2 Contestants

According to the latest trends, Sana Sultan and Deepak Chaurasia are at the bottom with the least number of votes. If the double eviction takes place, these two contestants will leave the house this week, reducing the number of remaining contestants to 11.

Who do you think will get eliminated? Comment below!

Stay tuned Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th July 2024 12:04 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button