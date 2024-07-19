Double eviction in Bigg Boss OTT 3: Bottom 2 contestants names

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is slowly sailing towards its final leg, and excitement is building as the competition heats up. Currently, 13 contestants remain in the game, but things are about to get intense with a shocking double elimination planned for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Nominated Contestants

This week, seven contestants are up for eviction and sitting on the hot seat:

Sana Makbul

Armaan Malik

Vishal Pandey

Luv Kataria

Sana Sultan

Deepak Chaurasia

Adnaan Shaikh

Initially, the voting lines were closed, and Bigg Boss announced that the audience would no longer play a role in saving contestants. Instead, the housemates were to decide who would leave. However, after receiving a lot of criticism, the makers reopened the voting lines.

Latest Voting Trends

The latest voting trends reveal that Lovekesh Kataria is leading the pack with the highest number of votes, followed by Sana Makbul and Vishal Pandey. Here are the current standings:

Luv Kataria

Sana Makbul

Vishal Pandey

Adnaan Shaikh

Armaan Malik

Sana Sultan

Deepak Chaurasia

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Bottom 2 Contestants

According to the latest trends, Sana Sultan and Deepak Chaurasia are at the bottom with the least number of votes. If the double eviction takes place, these two contestants will leave the house this week, reducing the number of remaining contestants to 11.

