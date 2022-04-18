Aarogyasri health scheme is boon to poor people: Andhra Governor

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan inaugurated the ‘Revision Knee Replacement Block’ at Sai Bhaskar Hospitals in Guntur district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Harichandan said that the ‘Aarogyasri’ health scheme, the state government’s flagship health care programme has proven to be a boon to the poor people and downtrodden sections of the society.

The ‘Aarogyasri’ health care programme a part of Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Insurance Scheme, was aimed at achieving universal health coverage for all Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and it is a pioneering scheme in providing accountable and evidence-based good-quality healthcare services in the state, the governor said.

It is for the benefit of poor families and to liberate them from the unaffordable medical expenditure.

Harichandan interacted with the patients at the hospital who availed of the benefit under the ‘Aarogyasri’, ‘Aarogya Asara’ and EHS scheme, and the Aarogya Mitra team, who extend help to patients seeking medical treatment under the scheme.

He praised the services provided by Dr B Narendra Reddy, a leading knee replacement surgeon in South India to the poor people through the Unnathi Foundation by donating implants used in knee replacement surgeries worth Rs 25 lakh free of cost to government hospitals. And also personally performing the surgeries, totally free of cost to the beneficiaries.

The Governor said that he was happy to know that Dr Narendra Reddy has successfully completed 100 free knee replacement surgeries in Guntur General Hospital and also holds the Guinness World Record for performing ten free knee replacement surgeries in a single day in Guntur General Hospital, on the occasion of World Arthritis Day.

Later, during an interaction with the media, Harichandan said he was impressed with the services provided by Reddy to the poor people and said ‘service to society is service to God’.

Not only doctors but politicians, public representatives and all sensible people of the society should come forward to work for the welfare of the persons who are neglected in the society, he said.

He further said that the media has a great role in highlighting these issues because they know what is happening in society and bring everything to the notice of the people so that awareness is created among the people about their duties and responsibilities.