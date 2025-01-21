Aarogyasri services back on track after Telangana govt assurance

Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha emphasized that the state government is committed to allocating funds for healthcare and education without political bias.

Hyderabad: Health services under the Aarogyasri scheme will continue without interruption in Telangana, according to the Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association (TANHA). This announcement followed a meeting with Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday.

Non-emergency Aarogyasri services had been suspended by several hospitals from January 10 due to unresolved issues that have lingered for nearly a decade. In the meeting, the Health Minister assured TANHA that pending dues would be cleared within four to five months.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, TANHA President Dr. V Rakesh, General Secretary Hari Prakash, and other representatives, including Dr. Soujanya and Harish Reddy.

TANHA appealed for a resolution to decade-long issues, including revisions to the empanelment MoU, updated Aarogyasri package rates, and the clearance of outstanding payments.

Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha emphasized that the state government, under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is committed to allocating funds for healthcare and education without political bias.

