Aayush Sharma quits Salman Khan’s company, here’s why

Mumbai: Aayush Sharma, known for his association with Salman Khan, recently opened up about his decision to move away from Salman Khan Films. As the husband of Salman’s younger sister, Arpita Khan, Aayush shares a personal bond with the “Tiger 3” actor. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aayush candidly discussed his departure from the production house.

In 2018, Aayush marked his entry into films with Loveyatri, a romantic drama backed by Salman Khan. Two years later, he featured in his second film – also produced by Salman Khan Films – called Antim: The Final Truth, which also stars Salman.

No Fallout, Just Growth

Aayush clarified that there was no fallout between him and Salman. He emphasized that leaving the production house was a conscious choice driven by his desire for growth and evolution. The actor stated,

“It is not like that, it is my house. No actor works with only one production house. Honestly, it is very funny, but my choices have been in a lot of discussions.”

He further explained that he wanted to step out of the family set up to explore new opportunities and enhance his skills. Aayush believed that working solely within the family would limit his growth, and he wanted to prove himself worthy of being called back.

“I cannot keep working only in the family, in a closed set-up, because then my growth would also be stunted. It was a conscious decision to move out of the family for some time to work outside. It was important for me to grow, learn myself, evolve, and be worthy enough to be called back,” he added.

He will be seen in the upcoming film “Ruslaan,” which is produced by KK Radhamohan. The movie features a cast that includes Sushrii Mishraa and Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu. The film is set to release on April 26th.