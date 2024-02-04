AB De Villiers spills beans on Virat-Anushka’s baby no. 2!

Mumbai: Fans of the Indian cricket team are eagerly anticipating Virat Kohli’s return to the pitch. The former captain has taken a break from the first two tests against England and it is unclear whether he will be available for the remaining three.

South African cricketer AB de Villiers, who played alongside Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), confirmed on his YouTube channel that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child.

The Confirmation

In a video on his YouTube channel, De Villiers talked about Kohli’s absence from the first two Tests against England. “He (Kohli) is fine. He is at home, spending time with family,” said De Villiers candidly.

AB De Villiers said, "Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their 2nd child, so Virat is spending time with his family". (AB YT). pic.twitter.com/qurRKnFK1q — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) February 3, 2024

“Yes, his second child is on the way. Family time is crucial to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision.”

There was speculation on social media about why Kohli had taken leave from Test cricket.

Ever since the skipper withdrew, there have been wild speculations on social media – ranging from him staying away because of another baby coming into the family to serious health issues in his family. Both Virat and Anushka preferred silence on this matter while members of BCCI and Team India who were aware also maintained secrecy till things became official.

Earlier, BCCI said “respect Virat Kohli’s privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons”.

“Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention,” said the BCCI statement.

The Buzz Around Anushka’s Pregnancy

Speculation about Sharma’s pregnancy began swirling in November 2023 when she was spotted at a Diwali party in Bengaluru ahead of an India World Cup match against the Netherlands. Fans went into overdrive after she shared an ad for a pregnancy kit in December, confirming what they’d long suspected—congratulatory messages flooded her comments section.

Vamika’s Arrival

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child Vamika on January 11, 2021. They have kept their little one’s face out of public view; they have also actively discouraged paparazzi from clicking her pictures whenever they step out together as a family.