Abandoned by sons for property, couple ends life in Sangareddy

The couple, Munge Narsa Reddy,88, and Munge Anjamma, 85, residents of Chapta Village, were driven out of their house and struggled for meals.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Somber image of an elderly couple with serious expressions, outdoors in a natural setting.

Hyderabad: An elderly couple died by suicide in Sangareddy on Tuesday, September 29, after allegedly being neglected by their three sons over a property dispute.

The couple, Munge Narsa Reddy, 88, and Munge Anjamma, 85, residents of Chapta Village, were driven out of their house and struggled for meals. The couple also allegedly faced physical and verbal abuse by their two sons, who live in the same village, while their third son is settled in Hyderabad.

Narsa Reddy and Anjamma stayed with their third son in Hyderabad for a year. However, they returned to the village since they couldn’t adjust to the city. According to a report, Narsa Reddy divided 20 acres of agricultural land among his sons.

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However, Reddy approached the authorities to re-register two acres of the land in his name, so that the couple could lease or sell it for their livelihood. However, the request went unheard. Unable to bear the harassment and hunger, the couple jumped into a well on their agricultural land.

Unable to trace the couple, villagers informed their son, who searched for them and eventually found the bodies floating in the well. Based on a complaint, the Narayankhed police registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and initiated an investigation.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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