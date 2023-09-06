Abbott recalls antacid Digene gel, DGCI issues alert

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 6th September 2023 2:35 pm IST
Digene

Leading American multinational medical devices and health care company, Abbott voluntarily recalled its antacid Digene gel after the Drugs Control General of India (DCGI) received a complaint on 9 August, alleging bitter taste and pungent odour of the antacid.

The complaint was succeded by an alert issued to the people to discontinue the use of the Digene gel manufactured at the Goa unit of the company.

Wholesalers have been directed to verify the batch number of the product and pull them down their shelves.

Healthcare professionals have been advised to carefully prescribe the product, educate their patients to discontinue its use and report any adverse reactions arising due to consumption of the Digene gel

