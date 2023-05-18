Abdu Rozik in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, but not as a contestant!

Mumbai: With the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 currently in progress, the picturesque city of Cape Town in South africa is buzzing with activity. A total of 14 contestants from various backgrounds and fields have reached the location and ready to face their fears and undertake daring challenges.

Amid this, speculations were rife that Abdu Rozik is in talks with the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and he might soon jet off to South Africa. Fans were taken by surprise after the news of Abdu’s involvement in the show went viral, with social media platforms abuzz with discussions.

However, inside sources suggest that Abdu Rozik will appear on KKK 13 but not as a contestant. We hear that the young Tajikistan singer will be seen as special guests in one of the episodes of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show just to add extra element of entertainment.

An official announcement regarding Abdu Rozik’s entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is still awaited. Do you want to see him in KKK 13? Comment below.

