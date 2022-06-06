Abdu Rozik receives warm hug from Salman Khan – Viral video

Mumbai: Popular social media personality Abdu Rozik has recently attended IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi. The 18-year old artist met Bollywood star, Salman Khan who hosted the award night on Saturday. While posing for the paps, Abdu sang “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” song for Salman.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abdu posted a video of him with Salman Khan and captioned it, “Jab @beingsalmankhan ko deka to esa laga jese apna koyee.. ❤️ #salmankhan #bigbrother #bigboss #bollywood #india #uae #tajikistan #abudhabi”

Abdu also met Bollywood singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh during the same event. He posted a video on his photo-sharing app in which Honey Singh was heard saying, “My brother Abdu Rozik is coming to India. India, do not miss it. He is going to be there in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and all over.”

The singer has been in the news lately as he is all set to arrive in India on June 8. Abdu will be visiting places such as Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and many more cities during his stay in the country.

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is from Tajikistan and known as the world’s smallest singer. He rose to fame after his fight with fellow internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov went viral. The video went viral and quickly became a hot topic of discussion. The artist has more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram.