Abdu Rozik’s per week earnings from Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: Fans are in awe of Bigg Boss 16’s youngest and most hyped contestant Abdu Rozik. The 19-year-old singer from Tajikistan has been one of the most-talked about participants since day 1. His cuteness, warm personality and the way he is strongly presenting himself is being loved by millions. Abdu’s fans are leaving no chance to support him and ‘BBKingAbdu’ is also trending on Twitter.

Do you know how much the young shining star is charging to stay inside Bigg Boss 16 house?

Abdu Rozik Bigg Boss 16 Fees

Ditching their luxurious lives, contestants spend months locked inside the house with strangers and needless to say, they earn big bucks while doing so. Abdu Rozik is no exception. Reportedly, the singer is charging Rs 2.5L per week.

Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who is one of the most loved contestants, is the highest-paid celebrity in Bigg Boss 16. Reports have it that the 18-years-old actress is getting paid a staggering amount of Rs 12L per week.

Elimination Updates

Meanwhile, housemates are gearing up for next elimination round. Nominated contestants for this week are — Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam. Who do you think will get evicted? Let us know in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16 and other reality shows.