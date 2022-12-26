Abdu Rozik’s salary for Bollywood debut in Salman Khan film

Mumbai: Abdu Rozik, who is currently winning hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss 16, is set to make his Bollywood debut in an upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ starring Salman Khan. Not much is known about details Abdu’s role in the film, but fans of both Salman and the BB contestant are eagerly anticipating the release of the movie.

This will be a major milestone for Abdu Rozik, who has been working hard to establish a career in the film industry. Ever since the news of Abdu’s debut surfaced online, fans are curious to know how much makers are going to pay him. His remuneration for projects in India have always been major interest among his fans and media circles.

For Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik is charging Rs 2.5 to 4L per week. While the exact figure of the remuneration for his Bollywood debut is still not disclosed, he is expected to charge something similar to what he is getting paid in Bigg Boss 16. However, let’s wait for some official report to come out.

Abdu Rozik made a comeback in Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday’s episode. For the unversed, he made a temporary exit last week due to his other work comittments.

Coming back to the film, the movie is expected to showcase Abdu Rozik’s acting skills and talent, and fans are excited to see what he brings to the table in his Bollywood debut.