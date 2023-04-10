Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken review regional developments in Middle East

Top diplomats discussed importance of de-escalating tensions between Palestine and Israel.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 10th April 2023 3:06 pm IST
UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Abu Dhabi: H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, have reviewed the latest developments in the Middle East.

This came in a phone call between the two ministers, during which the UAE’s top diplomat emphasised on the importance of stopping escalation between Palestinians and Israelis and working to push forward the region’s paths of peace and stability for the prosperity and well-being of its people.

The two top diplomats also addressed regional and global events, as well as efforts to maintain world peace and security.

