Abdullahs are Pakistani ambassadors in India: Tarun Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh , who is also the party incharge for J&K, today said that both Farooq and Omar Abdullah should be declared ambassadors of Pakistan in India because they are only echoing the sentiments of Pakistan ISI without realising how much growth and development has happened in J&K.

Launching a strong attack on both the Abdullahs the BJP leader said they have no consideration for the armed forces that are performing their duties round-the-clock to defeat the designs of the Pakistan ISI.

But as soon as an attack happens from the ISI-sponsored terrorists, the Abdullah family quickly goes to the rescue of the terrorists and try to run down the Modi government.

Chugh said ever since Article 370 has been removed there is new era of development in J&K.

There are no more incidents of stone-throwing or strikes, there has been near peace in J&K.

“Basically the Abdullahs have understood that they were fast losing ground in J&K as the people have understood their nefarious designs. People want upscale education and employment which the Modi government has given them and would keep doing it”, Chugh said.

He said Mufits and Abdullahs have kept J&K in dark for so many ages but after the abrogation of Article 370 a new era of development and progress has come about in J&K which is not to the liking of the Abdullahs and Mufits.

“Their covert support to the Pakistan ISI designs is not just reprehensible but a big anti-national stance”, Chugh added. (KNS)

