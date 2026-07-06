Abhi picture baaki hai: Priyank Kharge says RSS yet to respond

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday, July 6, said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is yet to respond to the letter he had written seeking clarity on its legal status, registration and financial transparency, adding that there was no hurry as “Abhi picture baaki hai.”

Speaking to reporters at the District Congress office in Kalaburagi, Kharge said he had raised several questions in his communication to the RSS and expected answers in due course.

“I have written to the RSS seeking answers to several questions. They have not replied yet. Let them respond; why the hurry? Abhi picture baaki hai (It’s not over yet). I also understand they are collecting personal information about me and my family. Let them do so,” he said.

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Permission will be granted based on court orders: Kharge on RSS route marches

Responding to a question on RSS route marches, Kharge asserted that as long as he remained Home Minister, prior permission would be mandatory for such programmes. He said the organisation had earlier only informed authorities about its events, but future processions would have to follow court directions and government guidelines.

“Permission will be granted based on court orders, prescribed norms, the location, timing and prevailing law and order situation,” he said.

The minister also questioned the financial transparency of the RSS, asking it to disclose accounts related to “Guru Dakshina”. “If Guru Dakshina is collected in the name of the saffron flag, then the organisation should place its accounts before the public,” he remarked.

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Kharge further referred to the alleged theft of donations and valuables from the Ram temple in Ayodhya and alleged that all aspects of the matter should be thoroughly investigated. He also criticised the Centre’s foreign policy, claiming it had failed to deliver tangible benefits, and questioned why fuel prices had not been reduced despite a fall in global crude oil prices.

On state issues, Kharge said the government would examine the promotion of Grade-II Tahsildars under Article 371(J), regularisation of certain contract employees in local bodies and the transfer policy for prison and Home Department personnel. He also assured that new police stations would be established strictly in accordance with crime data and central norms.