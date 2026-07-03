SIR must follow Constitution, says Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday, July 3, said that the SIR of electoral rolls must be carried out strictly in accordance with the Constitution and prescribed procedures, and any violations would invite disciplinary action.

Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said allegations that Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work was being conducted in community halls instead of through door-to-door verification would be examined by the Election Commission.

“Whatever it is, it has to happen as per the Constitution,” he said.

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On reports that it was a political confrontation between Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Kharge rejected it and said the SIR has its own standards and procedures, which have to be conducted according to the prescribed process.

“If there is any violation of the procedure, disciplinary action will have to be taken as per law. If, instead of going door-to-door, they are conducting the exercise in community halls or elsewhere, action will be taken,” he said.

On allegations that the chief minister was responsible for the reported deviations from procedure, Kharge said it was not possible for the CM to monitor every polling booth.

“There are 50,000 to 60,000 booths. Some local leaders may have thought doing it this way would be faster. I do not yet have complete information. Whatever it is, the Election Commission is there to look into it. Will the BJP and JD(S) also do the Election Commission’s job,” he asked.

Kharge reiterated that if Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had violated the prescribed procedure, the Election Commission would seek clarifications from them and act in accordance with the law.

The BJP and the JD(S) on Friday alleged the Congress government of facilitating irregularities in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

Alleging a conspiracy to include “20 lakh to 25 lakh illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the electoral roll,” the two parties stated that the exercise sans transparency, integrity and credibility, and defeats the very purpose of the SIR.

They also said the exercise is being held in mosques in the state.