RSS decides against responding to Priyank Kharge’s letter on registration row

Bengaluru: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has reportedly decided not to respond to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge’s letter seeking clarification on the organisation’s registration status, with senior functionaries believing that engaging in the issue at this stage would only prolong the controversy.

According to sources, the decision was taken during an RSS meeting held on Wednesday, where BJP leaders were also reportedly advised to refrain from making public statements on the matter.

Sources said the RSS leadership noted that Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has already addressed the issue of the organisation’s registration on several occasions, including during his visits to Kerala and Karnataka. The leaders reportedly observed that the Sangh’s position on the matter has been made clear in the past and does not require further clarification.

During the meeting, it was also pointed out that questions regarding the RSS and its organisational structure have been raised periodically over the past century, and that there was no need to continue engaging in a debate that has already been addressed multiple times.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, the RSS leadership viewed the questions raised by Priyank Kharge as politically motivated. They reportedly felt that issuing a fresh response would only keep the controversy alive and provide further political traction to the issue.

The organisation has therefore decided to maintain silence for the time being and avoid any public exchange over the matter.

However, sources said the RSS is prepared to respond if the state government or any competent authority initiates formal legal proceedings or seeks clarification through the appropriate legal process. Until then, the organisation believes there is no necessity for any public reaction.

The RSS leadership has also reportedly advised BJP leaders not to make unnecessary comments on the issue until any official or legal action is initiated, stressing that the matter should not be allowed to escalate further through political statements.

The controversy erupted after Priyank Kharge questioned the RSS over its registration status and sought answers through a public letter, triggering a political debate between the ruling Congress and the BJP in Karnataka. While the Congress has maintained that its questions deserve a response, the RSS has now chosen to remain silent unless the issue moves into a formal legal or administrative process.