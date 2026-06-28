I’ll pay the fee: Priyank Kharge challenges RSS to register

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has intensified his criticism of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), questioning why the organisation has not been registered despite functioning on a massive scale for decades. He also sarcastically offered to bear the registration expenses if that was preventing the process.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kharge said his question was simple: why should an organisation that claims to be the world’s largest volunteer body operate without formal registration?

“The RSS holds major events, brings thousands of people onto the streets and claims to conduct nearly 4,500 activities every day. Isn’t it fair to ask whether such an organisation is officially registered?” he asked.

Kharge said his demand had also found support from Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji, who had reportedly suggested that the organisation should obtain registration. “If they don’t want to listen to us, they should at least respect the advice of religious leaders,” he said.

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The Congress leader also criticised the media for not raising questions with the RSS over the issue, arguing that greater transparency was necessary from organisations that have a significant public presence.

Mocking the RSS’s claim of having a century-long history, Kharge said longevity alone could not replace legal documentation. “We are not interested in hearing about a hundred years of history. If the organisation is already registered, let it produce the documents. If it is not, then it should register. If money is the issue, I am willing to pay the registration fee,” he said.