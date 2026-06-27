Bengaluru court summons Priyank Kharge in RSS defamation case

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court has issued summons to Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Youth Congress leader Mohammed Harris Nalapad in connection with a criminal defamation case over their alleged social media posts and statements against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its members.

The 42nd Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court has taken cognisance of the private complaint filed against the two Congress leaders and directed them to appear in person before the court on July 21.

According to the complaint, Kharge had allegedly posted objectionable remarks against RSS members on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on October 14, 2025. The complainant has alleged that the post was defamatory and tarnished the image of the organisation and its members.

The complaint also alleges that Mohammed Harris Nalapad made defamatory statements against the RSS during a programme aired on his YouTube channel. The remarks were claimed to be derogatory and damaging to the reputation of the organisation.

The private complaint was filed by RSS worker A Tejas, who accused both leaders of making false and defamatory statements that allegedly harmed the reputation of the organisation and its volunteers.

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After examining the complaint and the materials placed before it, the 42nd ACJM Court admitted the criminal defamation case for hearing and issued a summons to both Priyank Kharge and Mohammed Harris Nalapad.

The court has directed the Home Minister and the Youth Congress leader to remain personally present before the court on July 21 for further proceedings in the matter.

The case is expected to come up for hearing later next month, when the court will consider the next course of action after recording the appearance of the accused.