Abhijeet reveals rival stars mocked Shah Rukh Khan as ‘Hakla’

Mumbai: It has been 17 years since Abhijeet Bhattacharya last sang for Shah Rukh Khan, but their collaborations are still cherished. Abhijeet is the voice behind some of Shah Rukh’s most iconic songs, such as Tumne Jo Maine Dekha, Tauba Tumhare Ishare, and Chaand Taare. These tracks remain unforgettable for Bollywood fans.

Facing Criticism from Rivals

During his peak career, Abhijeet chose to sing only for Shah Rukh Khan. However, this decision brought criticism from others in the industry. Shah Rukh’s rivals often mocked him, calling him “Hakla” (stammerer). Abhijeet recalled an incident at an award show where he was taunted for singing for Shah Rukh, which deeply upset him. This eventually led him to focus on live shows instead of playback singing.

Abhijeet described his bond with Shah Rukh as similar to a marriage. He said, “We’re like a husband and wife who fight but eventually patch up.” Despite their differences, he hopes Shah Rukh will take the first step to reconcile, not with an apology, but with a simple gesture like a hug.

When speaking about other stars, Abhijeet made it clear that he had no interest in discussing Salman Khan. This is despite having sung several hit songs for Salman’s films, such as Tan Tana Tan.

Hope for a Reunion

Abhijeet believes the songs he created with Shah Rukh are unmatched by newer tracks. Despite their fallout, he is eager to work together again and recreate the magic of their earlier days. Fans continue to hope for their reunion and the return of their iconic music.