Abhijit Iyer Mitra seeks dismissal of defamation suit by Newslaundry journos

New Delhi: Commentator Abhijit Iyer Mitra approached the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking dismissal of a defamation suit against him for allegedly making abusive remarks against nine women journalists of the media house Newslaundry.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav sought to know from Mitra’s counsel the reason for filing this application, to which his lawyer replied that the main counsel was not available and urged the court to defer the matter.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 26, 2026.

The application was filed in a pending suit by nine women journalists, who work with Newslaundry and have sought an injunction, written apology and Rs 2 crore in damages from Mitra for his “defamatory, false, malicious and unsubstantiated allegations” in an X post.

The counsel for the scribes earlier said Mitra used “derogatory terms and slurs” against the women journalists and their organisation.

The plaintiffs said Mitra launched a series of scathing and belligerent attacks against them in his posts.

His counsel had then said the words used in the posts were inappropriate and the language was filthy, and agreed to take down the posts.

The plea said derogatory remarks were also made against the news organisation and its subscribers, ranging from doctors, to lawyers, judges, teachers, scientists, architects, engineers, among others.

