Abhishek, Aishwarya moved out of Amitabh’s home? Viral video

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, once known as a power couple, are now making headlines with rumours of troubles in their marriage. Reports suggest a possible separation, fueled by Abhishek’s absence from events with Aishwarya and their daughter, Aaradhya. There were even speculations about Aishwarya moving out of her in-laws’ house, Jalsa.

And now, a Reddit user shared an old video of Abhishek from 2018 where the actor is seen talking about living separately from his parents in a house called Vatsa, next to Jalsa. This revelation contradicts the rumours about Aishwarya leaving her in-laws’ house.

In 2018, reports suggested that Abhishek and Aishwarya had bought a new apartment in Mumbai worth Rs. 21 crores. Rumors circulated that they might move out of Jalsa, where the Bachchan family had lived for over two decades. However, a source close to the couple dismissed these speculations, stating that Aishwarya was comfortable living with her in-laws, and Abhishek admired this quality in her.

So, while rumors swirl around their marriage, it seems that Abhishek and Aishwarya have chosen to live separately from Abhishek’s parents for some time now.

Aishwarya & Abhishek got married on April 20, 2007. They welcomed their first child Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.