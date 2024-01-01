Abhishek, Aishwarya moved out of Amitabh’s home? Viral video

Reddit user shared an old video of Abhishek where the actor is seen talking about living separately from his parents in a house called Vatsa, next to Jalsa

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 1st January 2024 2:15 pm IST
Abhishek Bachchan hospitalized in Mumbai
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, once known as a power couple, are now making headlines with rumours of troubles in their marriage. Reports suggest a possible separation, fueled by Abhishek’s absence from events with Aishwarya and their daughter, Aaradhya. There were even speculations about Aishwarya moving out of her in-laws’ house, Jalsa.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

And now, a Reddit user shared an old video of Abhishek from 2018 where the actor is seen talking about living separately from his parents in a house called Vatsa, next to Jalsa. This revelation contradicts the rumours about Aishwarya leaving her in-laws’ house.

Abhishek had revealed back in 2018 during Manmarziyaan promotions that he stays at Vatsa with his family, while his parents stay at Jalsa. Don’t know why Aishwarya moving out of the Bachchan house is made such a big deal suddenly.
byu/Simi_B inBollyBlindsNGossip

In 2018, reports suggested that Abhishek and Aishwarya had bought a new apartment in Mumbai worth Rs. 21 crores. Rumors circulated that they might move out of Jalsa, where the Bachchan family had lived for over two decades. However, a source close to the couple dismissed these speculations, stating that Aishwarya was comfortable living with her in-laws, and Abhishek admired this quality in her.

MS Education Academy

So, while rumors swirl around their marriage, it seems that Abhishek and Aishwarya have chosen to live separately from Abhishek’s parents for some time now.

Aishwarya & Abhishek got married on April 20, 2007. They welcomed their first child Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Tags
Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 1st January 2024 2:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button