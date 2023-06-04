Abhishek Bachchan wishes his ‘ma pa’ on their 50th wedding anniversary

Mumbai: On the 50th wedding anniversary of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped adorable pictures of the couple along with a note.

Abhishek took to Instagram and shared old and current pictures of his parents.

How cute Amitabh and Jaya look in these old pictures from film sets and their wedding day.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Adding to the list of the many Golden Jubilees to their credit…. But this, is by far the most special one. Happy 50th wedding anniversary Ma and Pa!”

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Big B dropped a comment on his son post, “Love you.”

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Happpy happpy anniversary sir !! May you both stay blessed always.”

Angad Bedi commented, “Congratulations. Waheguru sukh rakhe.”

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Happy 50th.”

One of the users wrote, “That’s special! Wish then happiness and love and good health for many more years!”

Shweta Bachchan shared an adorable anniversary wish.

Taking to Insta, Shweta dropped an old picture of her parents.

In the black-white picture, Jaya can be seen smiling while looking at Amitabh.

The photo can be seen from the film sets of the couple.

Sharing the picture, Shweta wrote, “Happy 50th parents – now you’re ‘Golden’ once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered – love, and I think my fathers was – the wife is always right. That’s the long & short of it !!”

Further extending the anniversary wishes, Shweta’s daughter Navya Nanda took to her Insta story and posted a candid photo of Amitabh and Jaya from the sets of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

Along with the post, she wrote, “50 years”

Last night, Amitabh took to his blog and wrote, “June 3 dawns in a few .. and the years be counted as 50 .. love respect and gratitude for the wishes , that have come and perhaps shall come.”

Amitabh and Jaya have worked together in scores of movies including ‘Guddi’, ‘Ek Nazar’, ‘Bawarchi’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’, ‘Abhimaan’, ‘Chupke Chupke’ among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be seen headlining the sequel to ‘The Big Bull’.

Talking about Big B will be seen in ‘Project K’, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Project K’ is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Big B will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s next courtroom drama film ‘Section 84’.

Jaya, on the other hand, will be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.