Abhishek Malhan under fire for ‘disrespecting’ Hindu god – Watch

Mumbai: Indian YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, has been in the spotlight since his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2, where he secured the position of the first runner-up, with Elvish Yadav emerging as the winner. Following his successful stint on the reality show, both Abhishek’s professional and personal life have been drawing considerable attention from fans and media alike.

And now, Abhishek Malhan has found himself in the midst of a controversy after allegedly sharing an inappropriate video involving Hindu God ‘Lord Ganesha’. The video has sparked criticism on social media, igniting discussions among netizens.

In a video which is doing rounds on social media platforms, Abhishek Malhan can be seen attempting to light an ‘Agarbatti’ like a cigarette while his mother is performing an ‘Aarti’ ritual. Her mother is seen intervening after Abhishek did the act.

The video of Abhishekh did not go well with netizens and he is facing backlash from users. The clip was trending for all wrong reasons and netizens are of the opinion that various vloggers are doing inappropriate actions for the sake of the content.

Check out the video and comments below.

A user wrote, “Ye kya battmizz aadmi h yrr.” Another comment read, “Bhakti Andar se aani chahiye ..really feeling sad for such acts our opinions Religious card nai hai ..respect for religion kehte hai .young hai .Hoping he will learn ..or else dont show such actions for content.”

A comment read, “Hindu ke naam pe kalank hain ye youtubers.” Another comment said, “Agarbatti ko to chor deta yaha bhi demean krdiya hindu dharam ko.” A user attacked him, “Chhi chhi abusing god.”

