Abnormal temperatures likely in March, says Andhra disaster management dept

Along with summer temperatures, the official said sudden heavy rains and thunderbolts could also occur due to the influence of cumulonimbus clouds in some places.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd March 2025 12:35 am IST
Andhra Pradesh: Revolutionising English education, State launches ambitious project

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director R Kurmanadh on Saturday said temperatures are expected to be more than normal in the month of March this year and further intensify in April and June.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Observing that day time temperatures are rising, Kurmanadh said February month felt like summer had already arrived, adding that Bandiatmakuru village in Nandyal logged a temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius on February 24.

Also Read
Andhra Pradesh govt presents Rs 3.22 lakh crore budget for 2025-26

“March is expected to be torrid while April and May would further intensify. The Indian Meteorological Department’s bulletin released on Friday noted that scorching summer winds are expected to be intense this year,” said Kurmanadh in an official release.

MS Creative School

The managing director noted that day temperatures are likely to be intense in March in the North Andhra region. Except a few places in Sri Satyasai, Annamayya and YSR Kadapa districts, he said all other places in these districts are likely to record more than normal temperatures from March to May. Similar conditions have been forecast for Chittoor, Annamayya and Tirupati districts.

To avert loss of life, Kurmanadh said the State Emergency Operations Centre in the disaster management department will issue alerts on the severity of sun and scorching summer winds, along with forecasts two days in advance.

Along with summer temperatures, the official said sudden heavy rains and thunderbolts could also occur due to the influence of cumulonimbus clouds in some places.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Ramadan Food Donation
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd March 2025 12:35 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button