Abnormal temperatures likely in March, says Andhra disaster management dept

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director R Kurmanadh on Saturday said temperatures are expected to be more than normal in the month of March this year and further intensify in April and June.

Observing that day time temperatures are rising, Kurmanadh said February month felt like summer had already arrived, adding that Bandiatmakuru village in Nandyal logged a temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius on February 24.

“March is expected to be torrid while April and May would further intensify. The Indian Meteorological Department’s bulletin released on Friday noted that scorching summer winds are expected to be intense this year,” said Kurmanadh in an official release.

The managing director noted that day temperatures are likely to be intense in March in the North Andhra region. Except a few places in Sri Satyasai, Annamayya and YSR Kadapa districts, he said all other places in these districts are likely to record more than normal temperatures from March to May. Similar conditions have been forecast for Chittoor, Annamayya and Tirupati districts.

To avert loss of life, Kurmanadh said the State Emergency Operations Centre in the disaster management department will issue alerts on the severity of sun and scorching summer winds, along with forecasts two days in advance.

Along with summer temperatures, the official said sudden heavy rains and thunderbolts could also occur due to the influence of cumulonimbus clouds in some places.