About Bigg Boss 18’s Vivian Dsena: From accepting Islam to net worth

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is set to premiere tomorrow and one of the most talked about contestants of this season is popular TV actor Vivian Dsena. The makers of the show dropped a new promo confirming his entry, and fans have been buzzing online ever since.

Let’s take a closer look at Vivian Dsena’s journey, both personally and professionally.

Vivian Dsena’s Professional Life

Vivian Dsena made his acting debut in 2008 with Kasamh Se.

He gained immense popularity for his portrayal of vampire Abhay Raichand in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, and Rishabh Kundra in the romantic drama Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, for which he was widely praised.

Vivian starred in the social drama Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and the romantic drama Sirf Tum. He has also been a contestant on reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.

Vivian Dsena Net Worth 2024

His estimated net worth is between Rs 10 to 14 crores. With his participation in Bigg Boss 18, his earnings and popularity are expected to rise even further.

Personal Life

Vivian Dsena was born on June 28, 1988, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. He comes from a diverse background — his mother is Hindu, and his father is a Christian of Portuguese descent.

With his mother being an athlete and his father a footballer, Vivian developed a deep passion for football from the age of 10. He is a big fan of football legend Lionel Messi.

In 2013, Vivian married his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee. The couple separated in 2016, and their divorce was finalized in 2021.

In 2022, Vivian married Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly, and the couple has a daughter named Layan.

In 2019, Vivian converted to Islam and is a practicing Muslim. Before that, he followed Christianity.

Vivian currently stays with his family in Bahrain but continues to spend a significant amount of time in Mumbai for work. In a recent interview, he mentioned that he doesn’t plan to settle in one place and that his family will frequently travel between Bahrain and Mumbai.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see how he navigates the challenges inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. Are you excited to see Vivian Dsena in BB 18?

