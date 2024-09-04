Abraham & Thakore Flagship in Hyderabad: A haven for timeless fashion

Hyderabad: David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore, the creative minds behind the renowned Abraham & Thakore label, affectionately hailed as the ‘Masters of Minimalism’, have announced the opening of their flagship store in Hyderabad, the first in the city.

The store, located in Banjara Hills, features the brand’s latest collection, Parallel Universe, for Autumn/Winter, which delves into the possibilities of alternate realities by blending traditional craft with innovative design.

“Hyderabad, with its profound cultural and textile heritage interwoven with a fresh, dynamic energy, presents an exhilarating opportunity for us. This vibrant city allows us to showcase our enduring commitment to traditional craft and weaving, now articulated through a modern, contemporary voice.” say the designers of Abraham & Thakore, David Abraham & Rakesh Thakore.

Clean, craft-driven, and contemporary, the store’s aesthetic embodies much of what the brand has always been known for. The store is a testament to refined sophistication, designed by Saurabh Dakshini, founder and principal architect of Studio Organon.

Moreover, the Hyderabad store places a strong emphasis on the Abraham & Thakore Home collection. From luxurious tussar bed linens adorned with Ikat and Kantha crafts to porcelain bowls with bandhani designs, the home range offers a curated selection that merges traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance.

As Abraham & Thakore continues to evolve, the choice of Hyderabad for their newest store is a strategic one. The city’s unique blend of rich tradition and modern energy aligns perfectly with the brand’s ethos, providing the ideal environment to showcase its expanded collections, including menswear, womenswear, and home products.

Explore the latest collections and edits from Abraham & Thakore at Signature Tower in Hyderabad and immerse yourself in a world where traditional craft meets contemporary design.

Abraham & Thakore Store Locations

With the launch of the new store in Hyderabad, Abraham & Thakore further expands its presence in key cities across India. The brand has already deepened its relationship with Delhi through its stores in Defence Colony, Dhan Mill, and DLF Promenade, which have garnered significant attention. Along with active outlets in Mumbai, the new Hyderabad store complements the strong digital presence that the brand already enjoys.