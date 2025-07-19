Absconding drug supplier held in Hyderabad; 28 consumers identified

Hyderabad: Almost a week after 14 drug consumers were arrested by Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) in Gachibowli, the ganja supplier was arrested on Thursday, July 17.

The EAGLE team also identified 14 other consumers. The ganja supplier was identified as Sandeep, a native of Karnataka. 2 kg of ganja was seized from the supplier which Sandeep purchased from a man based in Maharashtra.

Sandeep had over 100 clients in Hyderabad and was communicating through a WhatsApp group. On July 12, the EAGLE arrested 14 consumers in Gachibowli. The 14 newly identified consumers include Praneeth, an event manager; Akshith, a marketing and sales executive; Sandeep a SAP developer; Sravan, a consultant; Khushter, a software engineer; Umamaheswar, a businessman; Keerthi, a receptionist; Sathwik, a software engineer; Manish, an analyst; Sunil, an HR manager; Aditya, a businessman; Yashaswi, a medical officer; Kirit, a businessman and Karthik.

Sandeep frequented the HDFC Bank branch at Gachibowli and sold ganja to clients. The supplier transported approximately 5 kilograms of ganja in 100 packets, each weighing 50 grams, at Rs 3,000 per packet. His mode of communication was WhatsApp using a coded message: “Bhai baccha aa gaya bhai,” indicating his arrival and the availability of the substance.