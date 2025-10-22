Abu Dhabi court fines man Rs 4L for sharing woman’s photos, videos online

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court has recently ordered a man to pay Dirham 20,000 (Rs 4,78,251) in compensation to a woman for breaching her privacy by sharing her photos and videos on social media without her permission.

According to court documents, the woman filed a lawsuit demanding Dh 50,000 (Rs 11,95,628) in damages for the emotional and reputational harm caused by the defendant’s actions, Al Khaleej reported.

She said that the man had published her personal photos and video clips online without her consent, an act for which he had already been convicted in a criminal court.

The court ruled that the previous criminal judgment conclusively established the facts, confirming the defendant’s responsibility for violating the woman’s privacy and causing her mental distress.

After reviewing the evidence and referring to the criminal verdict, the court ruled in favour of the woman, ordering the man to pay Dh 20,000 in compensation and bear all court fees and legal costs.

The verdict highlights the UAE’s commitment to protecting personal privacy and regulating online conduct. Authorities continue to warn that sharing private content without consent is punishable under the country’s cybercrime laws.