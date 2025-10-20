‘Dubai Dress’ made of 21-carat gold sets Guinness World Record

The dress weighs 10.0812 kilograms and valued at Rs 9.56 crore.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th October 2025 3:04 pm IST
The “Dubai Dress,” crafted by Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery, an intricately engraved 21-karat gold gown adorned with gemstones and a matching headdress.
‘Dubai Dress’ — world’s most valuable gold gown crafted by Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery. Photo: Instagram

Sharjah: Saudi Arabia-based Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery in Dubai has officially entered the Guinness World Records for creating the world’s most valuable gold dress.

The stunning creation, named the “Dubai Dress,” was unveiled recently at the 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show at Expo Sharjah, drawing global attention for its extraordinary craftsmanship and luxurious design.

The achievement went viral after Guinness World Records shared a video on Instagram showing a model wearing the glittering gown, earning admiration from viewers worldwide.

Memory Khan Seminar

Made from 1,270.5 grams of 21-carat gold, the ensemble — which includes a hayar (headdress), crown, and earrings — weighs a total of 10,081.2 grams. Valued at USD 1.08 million (approximately Rs 9.56 crore).

The record-breaking piece took 980 hours to complete and features intricate engravings, gemstone detailing, and delicate patterns. Inspired by Emirati heritage, the design fuses traditional motifs with contemporary elegance, reflecting the region’s deep-rooted appreciation for gold and design innovation.

Watch the videos here

“This work reflects the UAE’s ambition to achieve global leadership and highlights Dubai’s position as the premier destination for gold and jewellery enthusiasts, while embodying the unique creativity of Emirati craftsmen,” said Mohsen Al Dhaibani, Deputy Manager of Al Romaizan Gold, during the exhibition.

In 2023, the jeweller also showcased a gold bicycle worth Dirham 1.5 million at the 52nd edition of the same exhibition, underscoring its reputation for creative luxury and innovation.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th October 2025 3:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Lifestyle updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button