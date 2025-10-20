Dubai-based German–Tamil boy sets Guinness record for music mastery

Shivankh recognised 16 compositions by Bach, Mozart and Vivaldi in under a minute.

Published: 20th October 2025 12:54 pm IST
Six-year-old Shivankh Varun Varadharajan from Dubai holds his Guinness World Record certificate for identifying 16 classical composers by ear.
Dubai: In an extraordinary musical feat, a six-year-old German–Tamil student, born in Dubai, has captured global attention after setting a Guinness World Record for identifying 16 classical music composers by ear in one minute.

Shivankh Varun Varadharajan achieved the record on September 14 in Dubai, where he successfully recognised excerpts from works by Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky, Wagner, Dvořák, Mendelssohn, Liszt, Richard Strauss, Johann Strauss, Rossini, and Brahms.

Guinness World Records described Shivankh’s ability as “an extraordinary musical gift,” showcasing his rare talent for identifying complex compositions entirely by ear.

His mother, Yalini Varadharajan, told media outlets that music became a natural part of Shivankh’s early environment, with symphonies and instrumental pieces frequently playing at home.

Even before the age of three, he began responding to rhythm and melody with striking precision. Over time, his listening skills developed so sharply that he could distinguish between similar-sounding compositions within seconds.

During the record attempt, random excerpts of classical music were played over a one-minute period. With remarkable focus and composure, Shivankh identified all 16 composers correctly, earning applause from the audience and official recognition from Guinness World Records.

