UAE launches consular services for Golden Visa holders

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a new package of consular services for Golden Visa holders, offering enhanced assistance to residents during emergencies and crises overseas.

The initiative, launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), was unveiled at the ongoing GITEX Global technology exhibition in Dubai on Tuesday, October 14.

Under the new plan, Golden Visa holders travelling abroad can access a dedicated 24-hour hotline (+971 2 493 1133) to contact MoFA’s Call Centre directly.

The service ensures that they are included in the UAE’s global evacuation and emergency response plans, coordinated with UAE missions and local authorities in respective countries.

Return document for lost passports

To facilitate the safe return of residents, MoFA has launched an electronic Return Document service through its official website. The document enables Golden Visa holders to re-enter the UAE in the event of lost or damaged passports while abroad, without waiting for a replacement from their home country’s embassy.

The service also allows holders to apply for their children under 18, provided their residency remains valid. The electronic Return Document is valid for seven days from the date of issue and may be used only once. Holders must obtain a new passport immediately upon their return to the UAE.

Emergency and humanitarian support

The ministry confirmed that Golden Visa holders are now covered under the UAE’s emergency and crisis response framework, which includes assistance during disasters, evacuations, and other exceptional situations.

In cases of death abroad, MoFA will help families with repatriation or burial arrangements in the UAE, expediting all required consular and procedural steps.

How to access services

Golden Visa holders can access the new services through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA-Dubai), either online or through authorised service centres.

The introduction of these consular facilities marks a milestone in the UAE’s approach to resident welfare, strengthening its reputation as a global hub that values the safety, stability, and security of its people.

Golden Visa: Expanding scope

Introduced in 2019, the Golden Visa grants long-term residency for up to ten years without the need for a local sponsor. Initially limited to investors and high-net-worth individuals, the programme has expanded to include entrepreneurs, scientists, professionals, frontline workers, and outstanding students.

The eligibility criteria continue to grow across the emirates. Dubai now offers Golden Visas to content creators, exceptional gamers, and top-performing students, Ras Al Khaimah includes teachers, while Abu Dhabi has extended the scheme to superyacht owners.