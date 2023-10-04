Cycle made of 24K gold worth over Rs 3 cr is on sale in Dubai!

Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia-based Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery in Dubai has showcased a gold cycle worth Dirhams 1.5 million (Rs 3,39,77,348) at the 52nd edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show in Sharjah.

The British racing cycle is adorned with 24K gold sheets, made of approximately 4 kg gold and weighs 7 kg.

Al Romaizan’s specialists applied 24K gold to the entire structure, including drop handlebars, wheel stays, and gear chain ridges, ensuring a lustrous finish.

The product design and development process took approximately six months for 20 employees, Mohammad Abbasi, chief digital officer of Al Romaizan, told Khaleej Times.

The gold cycle is also available for purchase in Dubai.

It was put on display with more than 500 international and local brands, in the 52nd edition from September 27 to October 1.

Another centrepiece of the show was the “Sakura” ring, a true masterpiece crafted from 18-carat green diamonds, presented by Selikhov Diamonds, priced at 2.9 million dollars (Rs 24,13,97,450), showcasing the essence of luxury and craftsmanship.

These artistic offerings added a touch of cultural diversity to the show.