Price drop, lavish weddings surge demand for gold in Dubai

In Dubai, 24-carat gold price opened at 223.25 dirham per gram on Monday as compared to last week’s 223.75 dirham per gram

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd October 2023 8:12 pm IST
Drop in gold prices, lavish Indian weddings surge demand for gold jewellery in Dubai
Photo: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The gold and jewellery sale in Dubai increased by a phenomenal 20-30 percent in September due to a drop in gold prices, which have hit a seven-month low in the Gulf nation.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

This also coincides with the fact that weddings, especially large, lavish Indian weddings, are driving massive demand for gold in the country as they have surpassed pre-pandemic levels in both scale and grandeur, Khaleej Times reported.

Also Read
Dream Island: Hyderabadi driver wins Rs 11L in UAE, plans to start business

Gold prices drop to 7-month low

Gold prices dropped at the opening of the markets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday morning, October 2, by half a dirham per gram, which is a seven-month low.

MS Education Academy

In Dubai, 24-carat gold price opened at 223.25 dirham per gram on Monday, as compared to last week’s close of 223.75 dirham per gram. While 22, 21, and 18 carat per gram were priced at 206.75 dirham, 200.0 dirham,  and 171.5 dirham respectively.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd October 2023 8:12 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button