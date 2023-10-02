Dream Island: Hyderabadi driver wins Rs 11L in UAE, plans to start business

Published: 2nd October 2023
36-year-old Ravi Kumar (Photo: Dream Island)

Abu Dhabi: A 36-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Hyderabadi man won the grand prize of 50,000 dirham (Rs 11,31,926) in the latest Dream Island’s scratch card game.

The winner, Ravi Kumar, bagged the prize after purchasing buy 3 get 1 free scratch cards at the Abu Dhabi Airport Arrival Hall branch on September 24.

Kumar, who works as a company driver, has been living in the UAE for the past 15 years. He has been participating in the draw for over a year at the Dream Island’s airport arrival branch.

Kumar was thrilled to learn about the winning amount.

“For a long time, I planned to open one small business in my hometown in Telangana. Never had chance[sic] because of financial issues, so it was only a plan… But this time, with this money from Dream Island, I will definitely start,” Kumar told Dream Island organizers.

Like Ravi, the winners of the UAE’s first scratch card game have experienced positive change in their lives after taking home cash prizes. Upon receiving their reward, Dream Island’s winners have paid off financial obligations, provided financial support to family members, or started a small business.

About Dream Island

Dream Island is the UAE’s first scratch card store and online arcade offering cash prizes.

With each play charged between 10 dirham (Rs 226) and 50 dirham (Rs 1,131), participants have the chance to win different prizes – the largest being 10 million dirham (Rs 22,63,86,171).

The rules and prizes of different Dream Island games vary, as do the prize amounts.

