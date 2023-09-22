UAE’s Mahzooz draw announces new prize structure, 90K winners every week

The first live draw under the new prize structure is scheduled for Saturday, September 30.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd September 2023 7:36 pm IST
UAE’s Mahzooz draw announces new prize structure, 90K winners every week
Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: Mahzooz, the United Arab Emirates’ leading weekly draw, which has consistently awarded huge prizes has announced a new prize structure.

The new prize structure is expected to bring numerous participants’ dreams to fruition, starting from Sunday, September 23 at 9:30 pm.

Also Read
Guinean man cycles 4,000 km to study at Egypt’s Al-Azhar University

The most significant change is the increase in winners, from 3000 to 90,000 weekly, resulting in a significant increase in participants.

MS Education Academy

“Mahzooz has redefined Saturdays as a day for millionaires and dreams, renaming the weekly draw as ‘Mahzooz Saturday Millions’,” Suzan Kazzi, Head of Corporate Communications and CSR said while unveiling the new structure during a press conference.

Also Read
Looking for job in aviation sector? Emirates is hiring; check details here

Updated prize structure

  • Matching 5 out of 5 numbers secures the top prize of 20,000,000 Dirhams (Rs 45,15,72,798)
  • Matching 4  out of 5 numbers can win 150,000 Dirhams (Rs 33,86,599)
  • Matching 3 out of 5 numbers will win 150,000 Dirhams (Rs 33,86,599)
  • Matching 2 out of 5 numbers will win 35 Dirhams (Rs 790)
  • Matching 1 out of 5 numbers can win 5 Dirhams (Rs 112)

Three lucky participants of the draw can win a guaranteed 100,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,58,004) every week.

The first live draw under the new prize structure is scheduled for Saturday, September 30.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd September 2023 7:36 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button