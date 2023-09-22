UAE’s Mahzooz draw announces new prize structure, 90K winners every week

Abu Dhabi: Mahzooz, the United Arab Emirates’ leading weekly draw, which has consistently awarded huge prizes has announced a new prize structure.

The new prize structure is expected to bring numerous participants’ dreams to fruition, starting from Sunday, September 23 at 9:30 pm.

The most significant change is the increase in winners, from 3000 to 90,000 weekly, resulting in a significant increase in participants.

“Mahzooz has redefined Saturdays as a day for millionaires and dreams, renaming the weekly draw as ‘Mahzooz Saturday Millions’,” Suzan Kazzi, Head of Corporate Communications and CSR said while unveiling the new structure during a press conference.

Matching 5 out of 5 numbers secures the top prize of 20,000,000 Dirhams (Rs 45,15,72,798)

Matching 4 out of 5 numbers can win 150,000 Dirhams (Rs 33,86,599)

Matching 3 out of 5 numbers will win 150,000 Dirhams (Rs 33,86,599)

Matching 2 out of 5 numbers will win 35 Dirhams (Rs 790)

Matching 1 out of 5 numbers can win 5 Dirhams (Rs 112)

Three lucky participants of the draw can win a guaranteed 100,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,58,004) every week.

The first live draw under the new prize structure is scheduled for Saturday, September 30.