Abu Dhabi: Dh 1,000 fine, 6 black points for littering drivers

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi police have announced the imposition of a fine of Dirham 1,000 and six black points for anyone who is caught littering while driving.

The anti-littering rule is not only restricted to large items but is also applicable to tissue papers, aluminium cans or even a cigarette butt.

Abu Dhabi police released a video clip of motorists disposing of rubbish while on the move.

In an Instagram post, Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate called on motorists to preserve the cleanliness of roads and public spaces and to only dispose of waste in designated bins.

Abu Dhabi Police caught 355 motorists throwing litter from their cars in 2019.

Abu Dhabi Police regularly release footage of rule-breaking motorists in a bid to boost road safety.