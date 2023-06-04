Abu Dhabi: Overnight crorepati plans to donate part of it

Abu Dhabi: While dozens of people have been trying for years to win the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi jackpot, a United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Kerala nurse has won the grand prize of 20 million Dirhams (Rs 44,87,46,200) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

Lovesy Mole Achamma bagged the prize after buying ticket 116137 for the raffle draw number 252. She has been a resident of the UAE for the past 21 years.

Lovesy plans to share the prize money with her brother-in-law and intends to donate some to charity.

She will also keep a portion of the higher education windfall for her two children who are currently studying at a university in India.

Another Indian national Alex Kuruvilla won the second prize of 100,000 Dirhams. The third prize of 70,000 Dirhams was won by Indian national Najeeb Abdulla Ambalath Veettil while the fifth position winner, Firoz Puthiyakovilakam, also an Indian, won 50,000 Dirhams.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Big Ticket website or by visiting the store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.