Big Ticket Draw: Three Indian expats win Rs 22L each

Abu Dhabi: Three United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriates won the grand prize of Dirhams 100,000 (Rs 22,52,250) in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winners – Shaik Fareeth Hidayathulla, Ramdasan Kurungot Parambath and Sukesh Thadathil Ravindran – bagged the prize after matching five of the six winning numbers.

First winner

44-year-old Shaik Fareeth Hidayathulla works as a driver in Dubai. He has been purchasing tickets for the past three years with a group of friends.

However, when his friends decided to discontinue their participation, Shaik purchased the ticket alone.

The lucky ticket was the winning one, securing a prize of Dirhams 100,000 for Shaik.

Second winner

Ramdasan Kurungot Parambath, who hails from Kerala, works as an HR manager in Dubai. He has been living in the city for the past 13 years.

“Thank you, Big Ticket, for changing countless lives and helping people achieve their dreams,” Ramdasan was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

Third winner

37-year-old Sukesh Thadathil Ravindran, who is a security officer in Abu Dhabi, plans to save his cash prize for his daughters’ future.

How to participate in Big Ticket draw?

Big Ticket customers who purchase raffle tickets during the month of May are automatically entered into one of the weekly electronic draws and have a chance to be one of three winners to receive Dirhams 100,000 or one of 20 winners to receive Dirhams 10,000 each week.

The same ticket will give them a chance to win the grand prize of Dirhams 20 million or one of the seven other life-changing cash prizes on June 3.

Big Ticket fans have until May 31 to make their purchases online at the official website or by visiting store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.