Family assets of Madhavi Latha higher than Asaduddin Owaisi’s

Hyderabad: The family assets of K Madhavi Latha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, are higher than those of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Her family’s liabilities are also higher than Owaisi’s family.

Family assets of Madhavi Latha

Yesterday, the BJP MP candidate filed a nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In the affidavit, Madhavi Latha declared that her family assets, including both movable and immovable, are worth Rs. 218.38 crore.

The liabilities of her family amount to Rs. 27 crore.

According to the affidavit, she holds a Master’s degree in Political Science.

There is a pending criminal case against her.

Assets of Asaduddin Owaisi’s family

Earlier, the sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi filed the nomination. According to his nomination, the assets of his family stand at Rs. 23.87 crore, whereas the liabilities are Rs. 7 crore.

His qualification is Bar-At-Law, LLB from Lincoln’s Inn, London.

There are five pending criminal cases against him.

The affidavits of Madhavi Latha and Asaduddin Owaisi revealed that the family assets of BJP MP candidate are higher than AIMIM chief’s.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency consists of seven assembly segments. They are

Malakpet Karwan Goshamahal Charminar Chandrayangutta Yakutpura and Bahadurpura

Out of these seven assembly segments, six are represented by AIMIM MLAs, and one is represented by a BJP legislator.

Since 1989, AIMIM has won the LS polls in the Hyderabad constituency for nine consecutive times. Asaduddin Owaisi has been the MP from the Hyderabad constituency since 2004.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, the BJP is striving to secure victory in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.