Ahead of elections, know areas under Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 543 constituencies gearing up for the General Elections, encompasses seven assembly segment areas.

Currently, six of these are represented by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs, with one held by a BJP MLA.

Delimitation history of Hyderabad LS constituency

Presently, the seven assembly segment areas under Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency include:

Malakpet Karwan Goshamahal Charminar Chandrayangutta Yakutpura Bahadurpura

However, these areas were incorporated into the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2009.

Following assembly constituencies were included in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency based on various delimitation exercises.

Delimitation implemented year Assembly constituencies included in Hyderabad LS constituency 1952 Mushirabad, Somajiguda, Chadarghat, Begum Bazar, Shalibanda, Karwan, Hyderabad city. 1957 Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, High court, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Phattargatti. 1962 Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, High court, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Phattargatti. 1967 Tandur, Vikarabad, Chevella, Sitarambagh, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Charminar. 1977 Tandur, Vikarabad, Chevella, Karwan, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Charminar. 2009 Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura.

From 1984 to 2004, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi represented the constituency. Since 2004, the constituency is represented by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

2024 Lok Sabha elections in Hyderabad

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Hyderabad are likely to be a triangular contest, featuring the incumbent MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP candidate Madhavi Latha, and an undeclared Congress candidate.

As the BRS has not unveiled all candidates for the upcoming elections, it remains unclear whether they will field a candidate in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency as well.