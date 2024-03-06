Ahead of elections, know areas under Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency

Upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Hyderabad are likely to be a triangular contest.

Published: 6th March 2024
Hyderabad: Madhavi Latha challenges Owaisi on Lok Sabha polls
BJP’s Hyderabad MP candidate Kompella Madhavi Latha (Left) and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Right)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 543 constituencies gearing up for the General Elections, encompasses seven assembly segment areas.

Currently, six of these are represented by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs, with one held by a BJP MLA.

Delimitation history of Hyderabad LS constituency

Presently, the seven assembly segment areas under Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency include:

  1. Malakpet
  2. Karwan
  3. Goshamahal
  4. Charminar
  5. Chandrayangutta
  6. Yakutpura
  7. Bahadurpura

However, these areas were incorporated into the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2009.

Following assembly constituencies were included in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency based on various delimitation exercises.

Delimitation implemented yearAssembly constituencies included in Hyderabad LS constituency
1952Mushirabad, Somajiguda, Chadarghat, Begum Bazar, Shalibanda, Karwan, Hyderabad city.
1957Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, High court, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Phattargatti.
1962Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, High court, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Phattargatti.
1967Tandur, Vikarabad, Chevella, Sitarambagh, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Charminar.
1977Tandur, Vikarabad, Chevella, Karwan, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Charminar.
2009Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura.

From 1984 to 2004, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi represented the constituency. Since 2004, the constituency is represented by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

2024 Lok Sabha elections in Hyderabad

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Hyderabad are likely to be a triangular contest, featuring the incumbent MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP candidate Madhavi Latha, and an undeclared Congress candidate.

As the BRS has not unveiled all candidates for the upcoming elections, it remains unclear whether they will field a candidate in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency as well.

