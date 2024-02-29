LS polls in Hyderabad: Feroz Khan shares ‘proof’ of constituency-wise bogus voters

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for this year, Congress leader Feroz Khan shared a list detailing the number of bogus votes in each assembly constituency in Hyderabad.

According to him, out of 22,06,654 voters in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, 6,64,000 voters are either duplicates or bogus. He questions over 30 percent of registered voters in Hyderabad.

The Congress leader alleged that 1,16,397 voters have duplicate entries in the list, influencing results against rivals.

Assembly constituency names Photo Similar Entries Malakpet 20090 Karwan 20763 Goshamahal 12553 Charminar 11254 Chandrayangutta 17620 Yakutpura 23254 Bahadurpura 10863 Total 116397

Furthermore, he pointed out six categories of irregularities in the voters’ list.

Highest shifted voters in Yakutpura

Yakutpura which witnessed a tough competition between AIMIM MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj and MBT’s Amjed Ullah Khan in the recent assembly polls has the highest number of shifted and single voters. As per Feroz Khan’s data, the constituency has 57,457 shifted voters and 29,327 single voters.

Following is the list of constituency-wise shifted and single voters:

Assembly constituency names Shifted voters Single voters Malakpet 48733 28462 Karwan 38318 27653 Goshamahal 8835 24482 Charminar 42329 14035 Chandrayangutta 52093 25420 Yakutpura 57457 29327 Bahadurpura 41191 25611 Total 288956 174990

Malakpet has highest dead voters in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency

Hyderabad’s Malakpet assembly constituency, represented by AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala since 2009, has the highest number of dead voters according to Feroz Khan’s data released ahead of the LS polls. The constituency reportedly has 3458 deceased voters.

Following is the list of constituency-wise dead voters

Assembly constituency names Dead voters Malakpet 3458 Karwan 1538 Goshamahal 2479 Charminar 1877 Chandrayangutta 1830 Yakutpura 2777 Bahadurpura 1066 Total 15025

Research conducted over past two months: Feroz Khan

Speaking about the alleged bogus voters in Hyderabad, Feroz Khan stated that the research to uncover these details was secretly conducted over the past two months. He also shared the house numbers where bogus voters are registered.

Khan, who recently contested from the Nampally Assembly constituency as a Congress candidate, emphasized, “It is not an allegation; I am sharing proof.”

It remains to be seen how concerned authorities will respond to the data of Hyderabad voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.