LS polls in Hyderabad: Feroz Khan shares ‘proof’ of constituency-wise bogus voters

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for this year, Congress leader Feroz Khan shared a list detailing the number of bogus votes in each assembly constituency in Hyderabad.
According to him, out of 22,06,654 voters in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, 6,64,000 voters are either duplicates or bogus. He questions over 30 percent of registered voters in Hyderabad.
The Congress leader alleged that 1,16,397 voters have duplicate entries in the list, influencing results against rivals.
|Assembly constituency names
|Photo Similar Entries
|Malakpet
|20090
|Karwan
|20763
|Goshamahal
|12553
|Charminar
|11254
|Chandrayangutta
|17620
|Yakutpura
|23254
|Bahadurpura
|10863
|Total
|116397
Furthermore, he pointed out six categories of irregularities in the voters’ list.
Highest shifted voters in Yakutpura
Yakutpura which witnessed a tough competition between AIMIM MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj and MBT’s Amjed Ullah Khan in the recent assembly polls has the highest number of shifted and single voters. As per Feroz Khan’s data, the constituency has 57,457 shifted voters and 29,327 single voters.
Following is the list of constituency-wise shifted and single voters:
|Assembly constituency names
|Shifted voters
|Single voters
|Malakpet
|48733
|28462
|Karwan
|38318
|27653
|Goshamahal
|8835
|24482
|Charminar
|42329
|14035
|Chandrayangutta
|52093
|25420
|Yakutpura
|57457
|29327
|Bahadurpura
|41191
|25611
|Total
|288956
|174990
Malakpet has highest dead voters in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency
Hyderabad’s Malakpet assembly constituency, represented by AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala since 2009, has the highest number of dead voters according to Feroz Khan’s data released ahead of the LS polls. The constituency reportedly has 3458 deceased voters.
Following is the list of constituency-wise dead voters
|Assembly constituency names
|Dead voters
|Malakpet
|3458
|Karwan
|1538
|Goshamahal
|2479
|Charminar
|1877
|Chandrayangutta
|1830
|Yakutpura
|2777
|Bahadurpura
|1066
|Total
|15025
Research conducted over past two months: Feroz Khan
Speaking about the alleged bogus voters in Hyderabad, Feroz Khan stated that the research to uncover these details was secretly conducted over the past two months. He also shared the house numbers where bogus voters are registered.
Khan, who recently contested from the Nampally Assembly constituency as a Congress candidate, emphasized, “It is not an allegation; I am sharing proof.”
It remains to be seen how concerned authorities will respond to the data of Hyderabad voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.