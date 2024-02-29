LS polls in Hyderabad: Feroz Khan shares ‘proof’ of constituency-wise bogus voters

According to him, out of 22,06,654 voters in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, 6,64,000 voters are either duplicate or bogus.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th February 2024 11:31 am IST
LS polls in Hyderabad: Feroz Khan shares 'proof' of constituency-wise bogus voters
Feroz Khan (Image: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq)

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for this year, Congress leader Feroz Khan shared a list detailing the number of bogus votes in each assembly constituency in Hyderabad.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to him, out of 22,06,654 voters in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, 6,64,000 voters are either duplicates or bogus. He questions over 30 percent of registered voters in Hyderabad.

The Congress leader alleged that 1,16,397 voters have duplicate entries in the list, influencing results against rivals.

MS Education Academy
Assembly constituency namesPhoto Similar Entries
Malakpet20090
Karwan20763
Goshamahal12553
Charminar11254
Chandrayangutta17620
Yakutpura23254
Bahadurpura10863
Total116397

Furthermore, he pointed out six categories of irregularities in the voters’ list.

Highest shifted voters in Yakutpura

Yakutpura which witnessed a tough competition between AIMIM MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj and MBT’s Amjed Ullah Khan in the recent assembly polls has the highest number of shifted and single voters. As per Feroz Khan’s data, the constituency has 57,457 shifted voters and 29,327 single voters.

Following is the list of constituency-wise shifted and single voters:

Assembly constituency namesShifted votersSingle voters
Malakpet4873328462
Karwan3831827653
Goshamahal883524482
Charminar4232914035
Chandrayangutta5209325420
Yakutpura5745729327
Bahadurpura4119125611
Total288956174990
Also Read
BJP eyes Hyderabad LS seat, aims to dethrone Asaduddin Owaisi

Malakpet has highest dead voters in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency

Hyderabad’s Malakpet assembly constituency, represented by AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala since 2009, has the highest number of dead voters according to Feroz Khan’s data released ahead of the LS polls. The constituency reportedly has 3458 deceased voters.

Following is the list of constituency-wise dead voters

Assembly constituency namesDead voters
Malakpet3458
Karwan1538
Goshamahal2479
Charminar1877
Chandrayangutta1830
Yakutpura2777
Bahadurpura1066
Total15025

Research conducted over past two months: Feroz Khan

Speaking about the alleged bogus voters in Hyderabad, Feroz Khan stated that the research to uncover these details was secretly conducted over the past two months. He also shared the house numbers where bogus voters are registered.

Khan, who recently contested from the Nampally Assembly constituency as a Congress candidate, emphasized, “It is not an allegation; I am sharing proof.”

It remains to be seen how concerned authorities will respond to the data of Hyderabad voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th February 2024 11:31 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button