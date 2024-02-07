BJP eyes Hyderabad LS seat, aims to dethrone Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to win the Hyderabad Lok Sabha (LS) seat by dethroning All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the upcoming general elections.

The saffron party targets a majority of Telangana’s 17 Lok Sabha seats, including the Hyderabad parliamentary seat.

BJP is determined to defeat Asaduddin Owaisi, says Kishan Reddy

Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy stated on Tuesday that the party is receiving a positive response from the state’s people. Regarding the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, he highlighted the declining vote share of AIMIM in the recently concluded Assembly polls, while the BJP’s voting percentage increased.

Citing the vote share scenario in the state, Kishan Reddy said the BJP is determined to win the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat by defeating Asaduddin Owaisi in the upcoming elections.

AIMIM has won Hyderabad LS seat for 9 consecutive times

Since 1989, AIMIM has won the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat for nine consecutive times.

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, as an independent candidate, represented the constituency between 1984-89. From 1989 to 2004, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency was represented by Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi as an AIMIM MP.

Since 2004, Asaduddin Owaisi has been the MP from the Hyderabad constituency.

As the 2024 general elections approach, the BJP is once again making attempts to secure victory in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.