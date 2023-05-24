Did Cristiano Ronaldo perform sujood after scoring winner for Al-Nassr?

Riyadh: A video clip showing Portuguese football player of Saudi club Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, purportedly prostrating (performing sujood/sajdah) like Muslim players after scoring a goal in a Saudi Professional League match on Tuesday is breaking the internet.
Cristiano led his team, Al-Nassr, to achieve a difficult victory over Al-Shabab, 3-2, in the match that brought the two teams together at Al-Awal Park Stadium, on Tuesday evening.
Ronaldo scored the goal in the 59th minute of the game, that led his team to victory.
Taking to Twitter, a journalist working for the Saudi Al-Bilad daily, Ali Alabdallh, shared a video clip, in which Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to prostrate himself in celebration of the goal he scored.
The 57-second video clip showed Ronaldo’s joy. Amidst a thunderous applause, he laughed and danced joyfully alongside his teammates, when he suddenly approached the ground and prostrated himself.
Several Muslim sportspersons across the globe perform the sajdah as an act of thanksgiving to God, which Ronaldo mirrored.
Watch the video below
The video clip, which was shared by many social media users, garnered thousands of reactions.
People expressed their joy and appreciation for Ronaldo’s humbleness and faith as it was an unexpected surprise.
Many praised Ronaldo’s behaviour, describing it as “the snapshot of the season,” noting that “Ronaldo’s prostration will spread in the world and will be the talk of the media.”
On Friday, December 30, Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a 2.5-year contract, after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent.
Ronaldo has reportedly signed a deal worth more than 200 million euros with Al-Nassr.