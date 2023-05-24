Did Cristiano Ronaldo perform sujood after scoring winner for Al-Nassr?

Riyadh: A video clip showing Portuguese football player of Saudi club Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, purportedly prostrating (performing sujood/sajdah) like Muslim players after scoring a goal in a Saudi Professional League match on Tuesday is breaking the internet.

Cristiano led his team, Al-Nassr, to achieve a difficult victory over Al-Shabab, 3-2, in the match that brought the two teams together at Al-Awal Park Stadium, on Tuesday evening.

Ronaldo scored the goal in the 59th minute of the game, that led his team to victory.

Taking to Twitter, a journalist working for the Saudi Al-Bilad daily, Ali Alabdallh, shared a video clip, in which Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to prostrate himself in celebration of the goal he scored.

The 57-second video clip showed Ronaldo’s joy. Amidst a thunderous applause, he laughed and danced joyfully alongside his teammates, when he suddenly approached the ground and prostrated himself.

Several Muslim sportspersons across the globe perform the sajdah as an act of thanksgiving to God, which Ronaldo mirrored.

Watch the video below

فيديو |



فرحة كرستيانو رونالدو بالهدف الثالث

والسجود لله شكرًا 🥲🥲



الله يهدي قلبه للاسلام

فرحة كبيرة #النصر_الشباب pic.twitter.com/1Nxqp4RAsn — علي العنزي (@Ali_alabdallh) May 23, 2023

The video clip, which was shared by many social media users, garnered thousands of reactions.

People expressed their joy and appreciation for Ronaldo’s humbleness and faith as it was an unexpected surprise.

Many praised Ronaldo’s behaviour, describing it as “the snapshot of the season,” noting that “Ronaldo’s prostration will spread in the world and will be the talk of the media.”

I said this once and i will say it again. As a Muslim you simply cant support Messi over Ronaldo. The Respect and love he has for us Muslims is insane. pic.twitter.com/PW2v8NILhD — Albi 🇽🇰 (@albiFCB7) May 23, 2023

RONALDO WENT TO SAJDAH AFTER SCORING GOAL.. MANN I LOVE HIM EVEN MORE NOW. GOAT FR.pic.twitter.com/zCGhTDS9Fe — Jedi, you look lonely. (@HassanRonaNhi) May 23, 2023

سجود الاسطورة كريستيانو رونالدو بعد هدفه مع النصر 😍❤️



اللهم اهد قلبه للايمان 🤲🏻🥰



pic.twitter.com/WEZf97WETI — EPL World (@EPLworld) May 23, 2023

مقطع الموسم …



سجدة الاسطورة كريستيانو رونالدو بعد تسجيله الهدف الثالث وهدف الفوز لنادي #النصر في مرمى #الشباب



لقطة ستنتشر في العالم وستكون حديث وسائل الاعلام



pic.twitter.com/DgEAzFSrl0 — وليد الصيعري (@waleedalsaiary) May 23, 2023

On Friday, December 30, Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a 2.5-year contract, after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent.

Ronaldo has reportedly signed a deal worth more than 200 million euros with Al-Nassr.