Saudi’s Al-Hilal raises Lionel Messi offer to Rs 4467 cr

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s football club, Al Hilal, has raised their salary offer to Argentine star Lionel Messi to more than 500 million euros (Rs 44,67,80,00,000) per year, according to multiple media reportss.

Previously, the amount offered was said to be 400 million euros (Rs 35,74,34,75,908).

Catalan businessman Jaume Roures, who is very close to Barcelona President Joan Laporta, told a Spanish news outlet that Saudi club was willing to pay that amount just to have Messi join for a year.

“I think it is possible that he will come back, despite the fact that the Saudis have raised the stake to more than 500 million for a year,” Jaume Roures said.

Messi’s contract with his current club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will expire on June 30.

Messi’s possible move to the Saudi club has made global headlines, boosted after the player paid a public visit to the kingdom earlier this month as part of his role as tourism ambassador for the country.

Pictures published by the Saudi Minister of Tourism showed that the football player and his family visiting various tourist destinations in Kingdom.

PSG suspended Messi, saying he was not allowed to travel under the terms of his contract.

Meanwhile, Messi’s father denied allegations of a deal with Al-Hilal, saying that no decision would be taken until the end of the current season.