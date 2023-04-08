Saudi’s Al-Hilal makes ‘official offer’ to Lionel Messi

However, Messi's priority is to play in Europe, despite receiving an official offer from Al-Hilal.

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s football club, Al Hilal, has offered Argentine star, Lionel Messi, a salary of over 400 million euros (Rs 35,99,18,15,088) per year, which will make him the highest-paid footballer in the world.

Taking to Twitter, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on Wednesday said that Al Hilal is willing to pay up to 400 million euros for the Argentine star.

However, Romano indicated that Messi’s priority is to play in Europe, despite receiving an official offer from Al-Hilal.

Lionel Messi, who has scored 29 goals and provided 32 assists in 67 appearances for PSG, joined the club in 2021 on a two-year deal that expires at the end of the current season.

The offer is twice as much as the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo paid by Al Hilal’s rival, Al Nassr FC, 200 million euros (Rs 17,99,59,07,544).

Die-hard Messi fans expressed their delight at Romano’s tweet.

One fan wrote, “We will have to wait and see how this show affects his decision-making process. Messi is without a doubt one of the greatest footballers of all time, and wherever he goes, he will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact.”

Another fan tweeted, “Oh if Messi goes there, the Saudi League explodes. Ronaldo vs Messi.”

