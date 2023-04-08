Saudi Arabia: Eid Al-Fitr holiday for students announced

The Eid Al-Fitr 2023 school holiday in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will begin on Thursday, April 13, local media reported.

Eid Al-Fitr is expected to begin on Friday, April 21, but the exact date of Eid will be confirmed based on sighting of the moon.

The classes will resume after the Eid holiday on Wednesday, Shawwal 6, corresponding to April 26.

Students will have their last long weekend of this school year on Sunday and Monday, May 28 to 29.

The academic year of 1444 AH, which began in August 2022 and lasted for 185 school days, ends on Thursday, June 22.

The number of holidays during the current academic year was 10, and the number of vacation days was 56.

There were 39 semester weeks during the current academic year at a rate of 13 weeks for each of the 3 semesters.