Messi receives $400 million per year offer to join Saudi club Al-Hilal?

The superstar footballer Lionel Messi after his two-week suspension from Paris St. Germain last week following an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, as per a report from El Chiringuito, has accepted an offer to join Saudi Arabia’s club Al-Hilal next season.

The report suggests that the contract of Argentina’s football striker with Al-Hilal would be worth a breathtaking $400 million offer to join Al-Hilal.

According to media reports, Messi received a special offer from Al Hilal to play against city rivals of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

The reports came after the 2023 world cup captain Lionel Messi was recently suspended by PSG for his trip to Saudi Arabia for tourism promotion without their approval. reportedly Messi was suspended for two weeks after failing to appear in training on Monday.

Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, a prominent Spanish footballer is also rumoured to join Al-Hilal along with Messi.

Messi, who joined PSG from Barcelona two years ago, has a commercial contract with Saudi Arabia to promote tourism in the Middle Eastern country. There has been speculation about Messi’s future, especially after reports that contract talks with PSG had broken down. Some PSG fans have even booed Messi amid the team’s inconsistent campaign. Messi has scored 15 league goals and leads the French league with 15 assists.