Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 57 minutes: Etihad Rail reveals journey times for passenger trains

One of the largest infrastructure projects in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Etihad Rail has announced the journey times for its upcoming passenger trains across the country.

This initiative represents an important milestone in the UAE’s transport infrastructure, with the potential to transform transit between major cities and regions.

Key journey times revealed

Abu Dhabi to Dubai: The drive is significantly shorter, taking only 57 minutes compared to the usual two-hour journey

Abu Dhabi to Al Ruwais: The journey spanned 240km in 70 minutes

Abu Dhabi to Fujairah: The journey takes 105 minutes, connecting the capital to the eastern emirate.

“Travel times for other destinations will be revealed in due course,” Etihad Rail said in a social media post.

The high-tech passenger rail service is set to connect eleven cities and regions across the UAE:

Al Sila

Ruwais

Al Mirfa

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Sharjah

Al Dhaid

Fujairah

Passenger trains, capable of reaching speeds of up to 200 kph and accommodating up to 400 passengers, are expected to serve around 36.5 million passengers annually once operational.

Carriages will feature Wi-Fi, entertainment systems, charging points, and a variety of food and drink options.