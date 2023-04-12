Abu Dhabi University introduces ChatGPT guidelines for students, faculty

Abu Dhabi University introduces ChatGPT guidelines for students, faculty in UAE
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) announced ChatGPT guidelines to help faculty and students to use the Open-AI-created artificial intelligence (AI) tool, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

This announcement comes as part of the university’s commitment to developing students’ learning experience and enhancing their teaching methods, as well as their research capabilities, using innovative artificial intelligence technology.

ChatGPT is a large language model that can be used for a wide range of tasks, such as answering questions, providing information, generating text, and engaging in conversation on various topics.

This is an example of a conversational AI model that uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning techniques to understand and respond to human inputs in a chat-like format.

The ADU guidelines, which are made available to both students and faculty members, place a strong emphasis on the use of Chat-GPT in a manner that is ethical and responsible and that complies with the policies and procedures of the university.

The instructions are given to the students about using the application in a proper way, to avoid plagiarism, and to understand that the content generated may not be accurate and should be changed accordingly.

Students have the chance to experiment with new techniques and tools that can help them improve their research abilities thanks to technology.

