Abu Dhabi: Yas Island to celebrate Diwali with AR Rahman, other events

Abu Dhabi: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub, to celebrate Diwali— festival of light as key landmarks and attractions across the island from October 24 until November 6, 2022.

With musical performances and renowned Indian chefs offering delicious flavors, Diwali at Yas Island will be an experience unlike any other.

Know Yas Islands Diwali celebrations

A R Rahman concert

Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman is all set to lighten up fans this Diwali with a special live concert.

The concert will take place at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on October 29, 2022.

Commenting on the occasion AR Rahman said, “I’m thrilled and honoured to be performing live for the first time at Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this October. I always endeavour to celebrate music globally and connect with my fans and music enthusiasts worldwide, and as Abu Dhabi is growing in being a prime leisure and entertainment destination, I am looking forward to being a part of their Diwali celebrations this year!”

Tickets are LIVE on Etihad Arena, Platinumlist and bookmyshow websites with prices starting at AED 55.

Chef Vineet Bhatia

Michelin-starred chef, author and restaurateur Vineeth Bhatia prepares an a la carte menu to celebrate Diwali from October 24-29 at the award-winning Indian restaurant Angar on Yas Island.

He will prepare the lunch and dinner menu. Guests can enjoy Indian favorites with a modern and creative twist that the famous chef is known for.

Chef Ranveer Brar

Celebrity Chef Ranveer Prarar will be sharing his love of desi flavors from October 28 to 30 in celebration of Diwali.

The celebrity chef will host the exclusive Chef’s Table over three days at the elegant Indian restaurant Rangoli on Yas Rotana Island. Plus, fans can meet the chef as he launches his new cookbook at Filini Garden at the Radisson Blu Yas Island.

3D Diwali light show

Guests will enjoy a Diwali-style light projection on the facade of the resort, complemented by bhangra dance performances around the poolside as well as a delicious Indian barbecue spread over two days on October 29 and 30.

The Indian feast will feature tandoori, freshly grilled tikka meat and naan, as well as mini chaat with a variety of aromatic spices, chutneys and chutneys, followed by delicious Indian sweets, masala chai and Indian-themed drinks.

Diwali Shopping Festival

Running over 24 days starting from Ocotber 14, guests can enter a draw for a chance to win one of three exciting prizes for every AED 300 spent in celebration of Diwali.

The grand prize – to be announced on November 7 – will include two business class airline tickets to India, diamond jewelry worth 5,000 Dirham from ZEN Diamond and 200,000 Darna points worth 10,000 Dirham.

The first prize includes a one-night stay for two guests at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, along with a dinner sponsored by Vineet Bhatia plus two tickets to see A R Rahman in concert.

Second prize includes a one-night stay for a family of four at WB Abu Dhabi and four tickets to enjoy Warner Bros.

In addition, various entertainment shows and events will be held at Yas Mall throughout Diwali including Bollywood dance performances and walking on roving stilts to delight the guests.

Other celebrations include

Spinning classic pop tunes from the 90s, DJ Aqeel and Akhtar will set the stage for an enjoyable Diwali celebration at Stills, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

Diablito will celebrate the festival of light with Indian-inspired Mediterranean items, Indian Paella with Raita sauce – a vegetable paella with curry – as well as tandoori chicken pizza, which uses Indian spices.

About Diwali

The festival of Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is almost here. Hindus celebrate this auspicious holiday to observe the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil, and hope over despair. This year, Diwali or Deepavali will be celebrated on Monday, October 24.